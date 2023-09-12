Central team rushed to Kerala after two Nipah deaths confirmed in Kozhikode

The Union health ministry has rushed a central team of experts to Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the state government in Nipah virus disease management after two such deaths were confirmed in Kozhikode district on Tuesday. The Kerala government on Tuesday set up a control room in Kozhikode and advised people to use masks as a precautionary measure. (PTI)

Union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a press briefing in Delhi, also said that four more Nipah cases are suspected in the state and are being closely monitored.

“I have spoken to the health minister of Kerala. There have been reports of this virus several times this season. Cases are coming up. This virus is spread by bats. A guideline has been prepared by the health ministry regarding this so that we can take precautions,” said Mandaviya.

The two cases have been confirmed by India’s apex virology laboratory— the Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. The state government had sent five samples to NIV for confirmation after two “unnatural deaths” were reported from Kozhikode district on Monday. The samples included that of one of the deceased and four of his kin.

In 2021, a 12-year-old boy succumbed to the infection in the same district.

“Kerala has a well-oiled machinery as far as disease surveillance is concerned which is why the presence of viral diseases is detected in time. Also, because of timely detection, the state is also able to check the spread,” said a senior official from the National Centre for Disease Control.

The Kerala government on Tuesday set up a control room in Kozhikode and advised people to use masks as a precautionary measure. A district-wide health alert was issued on Monday.

Nipah virus disease is a zoonotic disease, which is transmitted via animals to humans, and can also be transmitted via contaminated food or directly between people. Those infected with it can experience acute respiratory illness and encephalitis etc. Fruit bats are considered to be the main carrier and reservoir of the virus.

Kerala chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post on Tuesday said that the government was viewing the two deaths seriously. He also said that there was no need to worry as most of those who were in close contact with the deceased persons are under treatment.

Earlier in the day, state health minister, Veena George, who reached the district, chaired a high-level meeting to evaluate the situation. She said the government was taking all precautionary steps in case the results show presence of the virus.