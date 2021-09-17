Central Vista will be ready to host Republic Day parade 2022: Hardeep Puri

The Central Vista will be ready to host the next Republic Day parade in 2022, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

He said the redevelopment work of Central Vista Avenue, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, will be completed within two-and-a-half months.

“We have ongoing work on Central Vista Avenue. The next Republic Day parade on January 26 will be held on the new Central Vista. We will ensure that the winter session of Parliament during the 75th year of Independence will be held in new Parliament,” news agency ANI quoted the minister as saying to media.

The minister was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of two new multi-storey office complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue for over 7,000 employees of the Defence ministry and the armed forces.

Also Read | ‘Agenda of spreading lies’: PM Modi hits out at critics of Central Vista revamp

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated these two buildings where he slammed the critics of the Central Vista project for spreading “misinformation” and “lies”. “Those people who were after the Central Vista project were very conveniently silent on this aspect that construction of a place for 7,000 employees of the Defence ministry and armed forces is part of the project because they knew that their idea of spreading misinformation and lies would be exposed when this comes to the fore,” he said.

“But the country is seeing today what we are doing under Central Vista. These modern offices constructed at KG Marg and Africa Avenue will help in getting the work related to defence done effectively,” he said.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new prime minister’s residence and PMO, and a new Vice President’s Enclave.