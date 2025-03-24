Centre announces 24% salary hike, pension revision for MPs | Details

The Centre on Monday announced a revision in the salary, pension and additional pension of Members of Parliament (MPs) and Ex-Members of Parliament notifying a 24 per cent hike in the salaries of the current MPs. The monthly salary for MPs has been increased from ₹ 1,00,000 to ₹ 1,24,000. (ANI)

The notification, issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, also increased the daily allowances for sitting members and pension and additional pension for every year of service over five years for former members.

The increase in the salary has been notified in the exercise of the powers granted under the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act based on the Cost Inflation Index specified in the Income Tax Act of 1961.

Here are the revised benefits for MPs:

Salary: The monthly salary for MPs has been increased from ₹ 1,00,000 to ₹ 1,24,000.

1,00,000 to 1,24,000. Daily Allowance: The daily allowance has been raised from ₹ 2,000 to ₹ 2,500.

2,000 to 2,500. The pension for former members of Parliament has been increased from ₹ 25,000 per month to ₹ 31,000 per month.

25,000 per month to 31,000 per month. The additional pension for every year of service over five years has been increased from ₹ 2,000 per month to ₹ 2,500 per month.

Karnataka govt approves 100% salary hike for CM, minister and MLAs

The salary hikes come during the second leg of the budget session 2025 and just days after the Karnataka government's recent approval of a 100% salary increase for its chief minister, ministers, and MLAs.

As per the Karnataka Ministers' Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, the Chief Minister's monthly salary will double from ₹75,000 to ₹1.5 lakh, while ministers' salaries will increase by 108 per cent from ₹60,000 to ₹1.25 lakh.

The Karnataka Ministers Salaries and Allowance (Amendment) Bill and the Karnataka Legislature Salaries, Pensions and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2025 were passed amid chaos, without any discussion, as the opposition BJP protested against the 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts.