Centre announces probe into Kerala plane crash that has killed 20 including two pilots

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 23:54 IST

Union aviation minister Hardeep Puri has said that a formal enquiry will be conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the Kerala plane crash that has killed at least 20 people and caused injuries to 123 people, according to official information. Puri added that his ministry was in touch with local authorities and providing assistance in rescue and relief operations.

He also confirmed that Air India express flight number AXB-1344 on its way from Dubai to Kozhikode with 191 persons on board, overshot the runway in rainy conditions and went down 35 ft. into a slope before breaking up into two pieces.

“Relief teams from Air India & AAI are being immediately dispatched from Delhi & Mumbai. All efforts being made to help passengers,” a statement from the minister said.

The announcement of probe comes almost at the same time when senior Congress leader K Venugopal demanded an inquiry into the incident and sought all measures be taken for rescue, relief and medical care for the affected.

According to the latest information, two passengers were still stuck inside the plane and rescue teams were trying to cut open the doors of the aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation and spoken to Kerala chief minister on rescue operations. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked all government agencies to engage in rescue operations using all government facilities.

He has also deputed A C Moideen, minister for local bodies, to coordinate the rescue operations. AC Moideen has already left for Karipur from Thrissur. CM also has deputed an IG of police to oversee the rescue operation. Fire and Rescue teams of two districts have also been engaged.

Health authorities have been instructed to provide all possible medical aid to save the lives of victims.

The Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew on board overshot the runway at Kozhikode and fell into a valley, breaking into two portions, on Friday evening. Television pictures showed part of the fuselage of the jet ripped apart in the crash. Both the pilots have died.