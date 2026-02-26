Centre apologises amid NCERT book row, CJI comes down heavily on council

Amid the ongoing row over National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) book, Centre on Thursday issued an apology as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in Supreme Court tendered an unconditional, unqualified apology on behalf of Ministry of Education. Photo for representation (ANI)

The NCERT director, school education secretary have been asked to explain why action should be not taken as the Supreme Court issued a show cause notice.

The row started after the top court raised objections over a chapter in class 8th NCERT book of social science that had section on “corruption in the judiciary.” While the council on Wednesday said it “regrets the inclusion of inappropriate material” in the chapter titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society”, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the NCERT as Chief Justice of India Suyra Kant said ‘there appears to be a deep-rooted, well planned conspiracy to defame judiciary’, news agency PTI reported.

“It is my duty to find out who is responsible; heads must roll,” CJI Kant was quoted as saying, as the court said that it may order takedown of excerpts in NCERT book. “No one will be allowed to go scot-free,” CJI said.

NCERT issues apology The NCRT also issued a apology and has withdrawn the distribution of its newly released Class 8 Social Science textbook that kicked up a row after "inappropriate textual material and error of judgement" were found in a chapter on the judiciary.

As it faced backlash, the council clarified that it holds the judiciary in the highest esteem and considers it to be the upholder of the Indian Constitution and protector of Fundamental Rights.

"The aforesaid error is purely unintentional and NCERT regrets the inclusion of inappropriate material in the said chapter," the council said in a statement.

NCERT said that the Social Science textbook, "Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Vol II" for Class 8, was released on February 24, 2026. However, upon receiving the textbook, it was observed that certain inappropriate textual material and error of judgement had inadvertently crept into Chapter No 4, entitled "The Role of Judiciary in our Society" (pages 125-142).

The Department of School Education and Literacy (Ministry of Education) also made a similar observation and directed that the distribution of this book be kept on strict hold until further orders. The same has been complied with, NCERT said, PTI reported.

NCERT 'trying' to retrieve 38 sold copies of book in row The NCERT is attempting to retrieve the 38 copies of the controversial Social Science textbook that were sold, ANI quoted sources in the Education Ministry as saying.

Of the 2.25 lakh copies printed, only 38 were sold while 2,24,962 remained in inventory, the report said, adding that while all unsold copies have been recalled back to the NCERT warehouse.