Centre appoints 1993-batch UP cadre IPS officer Vitul Kumar as CRPF Director General

The Centre on Monday assigned senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vitul Kumar to officiate charge for the post of Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF upon the retirement of the incumbent force chief Anish Dayal Singh on December 31, 2024. Vitul Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is currently serving as Special Director General of the CRPF.(@MBureaucrats/X)

Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, is currently serving as Special Director General of the CRPF.

He will hold the position until the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever comes earlier, according to an office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"The competent authority has approved to assignment of the officiating charge for the post of Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Vitul Kumar, IPS(UP:93), Special Director General, Central Reserve Police Force upon superannuation of Anish Dayal Singh, IPS (MA:88) on December 31, 2024 till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," reads the document.

Born on August 3, 1968, in Punjab's Bhatinda, Kumar holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electronics.

Throughout his career, Kumar has held various significant positions within the police force. He was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) on February 9, 2009, Inspector General (IG) on December 31, 2012, and Additional Director General (ADG) on January 1, 2018. In September 2024, he was appointed as Special Director General of the CRPF against existing vacancies till his retirement on August 31, 2028.

Kumar's service has been recognized with several honours, including the President's Police Medal (PPM) awarded on January 26, 2021, and the Police Medal (PM) on August 15, 2009. He has also received the Director General's Commendation Disc in Silver on January 26, 2016, and in Gold on January 26, 2018.

As of December 2024, following the retirement of the incumbent Director General, Anish Dayal Singh, Kumar has been assigned the officiating charge for the post of Director General of the CRPF. He will serve in this capacity until a regular appointment is made or until further orders.