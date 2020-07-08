Centre approves extending free foodgrain scheme for poor till November

india

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 16:15 IST

The Centre will spend an amount of RS 1.49 lakh crore on free foodgrain and pulses for eight months to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said Wednesday.

“In view of the need for continuous support to the poor and needy, The cabinet has approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana – allocation of additional foodgrain for further five months from July to November 2020,” Javadekar said at a briefing after a cabinet meeting.

“Rs 1.49 lakh cr will be spent on giving free foodgrain, pulses for eight months,” he said.

On June 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the scheme for free food grain to more than 80 crore poor people will be extended until November amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cabinet also approved extending employees provident fund (EPF) support for businesses and workers for three more months for 72 lakh employees.

“The Cabinet approves extension of EPF contribution 24% (12% employees share and 12% employers share) for another three months from June to August 2020 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana/Aatmanirbhar Bharat. With a total estimated expenditure of Rs 4,860 crore, this move will benefit over 72 lakh employees,” Javadekar said.

In another major decision, the cabinet approved capital infusion of Rs 12,450 crore for three public sector general insurance companies – Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, National Insurance Company Ltd and United India Insurance Company Ltd.

The cabinet also decided to allow 7.4 crore poor women to avail a quota of three free LPG cylinders till September. The scheme will cost the exchequer 13,500 crore.

The cabinet also approved the development of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (AHRCs) for urban migrants and poor as a sub-scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban.

The cabinet also extended the time limit for availing the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana for Ujjwala beneficiaries by three months with effect from July 1 2020.