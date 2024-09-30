New Delhi, The Centre has approved the release of ₹675 crore to flood-affected states of Gujarat, Manipur and Tripura as its share from the State Disaster Response Fund and an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund . Centre approves release of ₹ 675 cr to flood-hit Gujarat, Manipur, Tripura

These states have been affected due to extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides during the Southwest Monsoon this year, an official release said.

It said Inter-Ministerial Central Teams will be sent shortly to Bihar and West Bengal, which have also been recently affected by floods, for making an on-the-spot assessment of damage.

The central government has approved the release of ₹600 crore to Gujarat, ₹50 crore to Manipur and ₹25 crore to Tripura as central share from the SDRF and an advance from the NDRF, the release said.

During this year, Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Tripura, Nagaland, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Manipur were affected due to extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides.

IMCTs have been deputed in all these affected states to make an on-the-spot assessment of the damages.

Additional financial assistance to the remaining states will be decided after the receipt of IMCT reports.

Further, recently, Bihar and West Bengal have also been affected by floods and IMCTs will be sent shortly to these states for making an on-the-spot assessment of damage, it said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the central government is fully committed to provide all possible assistance to flood-affected states, the release said.

During this year, the central government has released an amount of ₹9044.80 crore from the SDRF to 21 states, ₹4528.66 crore from the NDRF to 15 states and ₹1385.45 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund to 11 states.

In addition to financial assistance, the central government has provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite teams of the NDRF, Army and Air Force support to all the flood-affected states, the release said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.