Centre approves setting up of seven mega textile parks

The Union government on Wednesday approved the setting up of seven integrated mega textile parks, in a move to boost domestic manufacturing of textiles.

“The 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks (PM MITRA) will be setup at Greenfield/Brownfield sites located in different willing states. Proposals of state governments having ready availability of contiguous and encumbrance-free land parcel of 1,000+ acres along with other textiles related facilities & ecosystem are welcome,” the government said in a statement.

The parks will follow the ‘5F’ Formula --- farm to fibre; fibre to factory; factory to fashion; fashion to foreign. “This integrated vision will help furthering the growth of textile sector in the economy. No other competing nation has a complete textile ecosystem like us. India is strong in all five Fs,” the statement added.

The government will also provide a fund of ₹300 core for each PM MITRA Park to incentivize manufacturing units to get established. “PM MITRA Park will be developed by a Special Purpose Vehicle which will be owned by the state government and Government of India in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) Mode. The Master Developer will not only develop the Industrial Park but also maintain it during the concession period. Selection of this Master Developer will happen based on objective criteria developed jointly by State and Central Governments,” the statement added.

“Convergence with other Central Government and State Government Schemes is available as per their eligibility under the guidelines of those schemes. This will enhance the competitiveness of the textiles industry, by helping it in achieving economies of scale and will create huge job opportunities for millions of people. Leveraging Economies of Scale, the scheme will help Indian companies to emerge as Global Champions.”

States such as Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Assam, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana have expressed interest in the scheme.