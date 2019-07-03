Centre asks parched states to finish drought proofing

The Union rural development ministry has written to all states with water stressed blocks and asked them to finish incomplete drought proofing and water management related works, an official familiar with the matter said. It has asked these states to also prioritise new works to recharge groundwater this monsoon.

When the demand for water exceeds the available amount, it is classified as water stress.

The advisory follows a jal shakti ministry circular that identified 1,592 water stressed blocks, out of which 1,160 immediately need to take up water conservation activities.

The government is reorienting its flagship rural employment guarantee scheme, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), towards water conservation.

It is reserving at least 75% of the 2.58 billion person days expected to be generated during 2019-20 under the scheme to boost water storage and agricultural activities.

Tamil Nadu is the most water stressed with 541 blocks in the category, followed by Rajasthan (218), Uttar Pradesh (139 ), Telangana (137) and Punjab (111), as per Central Ground Water Board’s data.

“We have asked all states to focus on the blocks identified and complete water related works yet to be completed. We have also underlined that focus should be only on natural resource management works, which include water related works this year,” said Union rural development ministry’s joint secretary, Kamran Rizvi.

He said most of these works have been delayed mainly because of the general election which was held over April and May.

Environmentalist, Rajendra Singh, said water conservation structures cannot be built when the monsoon has already arrived. “I would recommend that the government come up with a comprehensive law for water security,” he said.

The government launched Jal Shakti Abhiyan on Monday.

(The reporter is a recipient of Promise of Commons Media Fellowship 2019, on the potential of MGNREGA scheme)

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 07:11 IST