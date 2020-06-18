e-paper
Home / India News / Centre, Assam working on relief for those affected by gas well fire: PM Modi

Centre, Assam working on relief for those affected by gas well fire: PM Modi

The gas well at Baghjan area of Assam’s Tinsukia district had suffered a blowout on May 27 which continued for two weeks before it ignited on June 9. A massive fire has been raging since then.

india Updated: Jun 18, 2020 22:22 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation in the wake of the Baghjan gas well fire in Assam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation in the wake of the Baghjan gas well fire in Assam (PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Centre and Assam government were working to ensure proper relief and rehabilitation for those affected by a gas well fare in the state that has been raging since June 9.

“Reviewed the situation in the wake of the Baghjan fire tragedy in Assam. Centre and state government are working to ensure proper relief and rehabilitation to those affected,” Modi tweeted.

The gas well at Baghjan area of Assam’s Tinsukia district had suffered a blowout on May 27 which continued for two weeks before it ignited on June 9. A massive fire has been raging since then.

Oil India Limited which owns the gas well had said it could take up to four weeks to cap the blaze.

Last Sunday, petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan who visited the site of the fire said the people affected by the blowout and resultant fire would be adequately compensated.

The area around the gas well also experienced a series of tremors prompting the Assam government to ask a group of scientists to conduct a study on the tremors.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal met scientists of Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) and CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST) on Monday and asked them to conduct the study on emergency basis and submit a report so that the government can take appropriate steps.

Residents of Baghjan and Natun Rongagora villages which are close to the site of the fire, had complained of repeated tremors. Some houses have also developed cracks due to the tremors.

