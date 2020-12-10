e-paper
Centre attempting to sabotage farmers’ protest, alleges Punjab minister Charanjit Channi

In a statement, Channi urged the BJP government to refrain from such acts as the people of the state, the Congress party, and the state government was standing with the chief minister.

india Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 05:55 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Chandigarh
“History reveals that Capt Amarinder Singh always stands rock solid with the people of Punjab and even resigned from Lok Sabha for the state’s interest or termination of water agreement bills,” he added. (ANI Photo)
         

Punjab cabinet minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday hit out at the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, alleging that it was trying to sabotage the farmers’ protest, and instead of resolving the issues of the farmers, it was trying to intimidate the chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

“The BJP government should refrain from filing ED and CBI cases. The people of the state, the Congress party, and the state government stand with the chief minister,” the statement quoted Channi.

He further said that the Punjab Government, led by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has already passed four bills in the assembly to nullify the centre’s laws and the BJP government in the centre was not able to digest the historic bills.

“History reveals that Capt Amarinder Singh always stands rock solid with the people of Punjab and even resigned from Lok Sabha for the state’s interest or termination of water agreement bills,” he added.

This comes amid the mass agitation taking place in and around the national capital. Farmers from across the country, mostly from Punjab and other northern states, are protesting three of the Centre’s farm laws that were passed in Parliament on September by voice vote, despite objection by opposition parties.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce(Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

