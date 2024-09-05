Centre extends ceasefire with Naga insurgency group NSCN-K (Nikki faction) for another year

The Narendra Modi government on Thursday extended the ceasefire agreement with Niki Sumi-led National Socialist Council of Nagaland(K) insurgency group for another year, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) announced.



This breakaway NSCN group is led by Niki Sumi, against whom the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a ₹10 lakh reward for allegedly killing 18 Army soldiers in Manipur in 2015.



“The ceasefire agreement is in operation between the government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) Niki group and it was decided to extend the pact for a period of one year with effect from September 8, 2024 to September 7, 2025,” the ministry statement read.



The ceasefire agreement was first signed on September 6, 2021. The Union ministry of home affairs in New Delhi. (File Photo)

“In fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ‘Insurgency free and prosperous North East’ and in a significant boost to Naga peace process, under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the government of India enters into a ceasefire agreement with National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) Niki Group," the home ministry had said in a statement then.

The Centre had signed a framework agreement with the major Naga group NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a permanent solution, a PTI report added.



Ceasefire agreement sealed in 1997



The ceasefire agreement came into existence after over 80 rounds of negotiations that spanned 18 years. The first breakthrough was achieved in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India's independence in 1947.

The talks with the NSCN-IM is currently going nowhere as the group has been insisting for a separate Naga flag and constitution, a demand rejected by the Union government. The Centre is also holding peace parleys with splinter groups of the NSCN after entering into ceasefire agreements.

The groups which have entered into ceasefire agreements are: NSCN-NK, NSCN-R, NSCN K-Khango and NSCN (K) Niki.



(With PTI inputs)