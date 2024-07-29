Centre forms panel to probe Rau's IAS coaching deaths

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday constituted a committee to inquire into the deaths of 3 civil services aspirants at a coaching centre in old Rajinder Nagar in New Delhi.



The committee will inquire into the reasons, fix responsibility, suggest measures and recommend policy changes, the MHA spokesperson posted on X.



“The committee will have Additional Secretary, MoUHA, Principal Secretary (Home), Delhi Govt, Special CP, Delhi Police, Fire Advisor and JS, MHA as Convener. It will submit its report in 30 days,” the ministry added.



Earlier in the day, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the Rajya Sabha blamed negligence for the deaths of Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Nivin Dalwin, who were drowned in the basement of the building housing Rau's Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar, which was flooded following the recent rains in the national capital.



Security personnel outside Rau's Study Circle in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

“We must fix responsibility so that such incidents do not recur. There should be no politics... Negligence has happened and someone has to take responsibility so that a solution can be found,” the minister added.



On Monday, the five accused arrested in connection with the incident have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a court.



Delhi's lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has announced ₹10 lakh compensation for kin of the three IAS aspirants who died in coaching centre flooding incident.



Delhi's mayor Shelly Oberoi in a statement detailed the action taken by

Aam Aadmi Party-controlled Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after the incident.



“I wrote a letter to the MCD Commissioner and directed that all those coaching centres in Delhi which are running illegally or are not following the norms of the MCD, action should be taken against them. A sealing drive was launched in Rajinder Nagar by the MCD in which 13 such coaching centres were seized,” Oberoi was quoted by ANI as saying.



“Today also sealing drive took place in Rajinder Nagar and 6 coaching institutes were sealed, an encroachment drive also took place...The sealing drive also took place in Mukherjee Nagar. Junior Engineer was terminated and an Assistant Engineer was suspended...No such coaching centres which are running illegally will not be spared,” the mayor added.