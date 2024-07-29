Driver of SUV that ‘broke’ Rau's IAS coaching centre basement gate arrested: ‘Street vendor tried to stop him’

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested the of an SUV who allegedly waded through the waterlogged road and contributed to breaking the gates of Rau's IAS coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar where three UPSC aspirants died due to flooding on Saturday. The police identified the driver and the vehicle through the CCTV camera footage of the area.

The driver was among the five persons who arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday in connection with the coaching centre tragedy. So far seven persons, including owner of Rau's IAS Study Centre Abhishek Gupta, in the case.

DCP (Central) M Harshvardhan said, “Five more persons, including owners of the basement space where the coaching centre was being run, have been taken into custody. This also includes a man who drove an SUV and damaged the gate of the building, leading to rainwater gushing into the basement and causing flooding.”

Harshvardhan said the driver of the Force Gurkha was arrested under charges including BNS section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

What Delhi Police said on the SUV driver

The DCP added that the SUV driver was arrested based on a video that was widely shared on social media platforms, which showed the accused pass by the coaching institute on his vehicle at a very high speed and later the gate of the building was found damaged.

“Negligence has been established on the part of the arrested driver, who has been arrested in the Old Rajinder Nagar case. He was driving the vehicle very fast, due to which the gate of the coaching centre broke. Before he hit the building gate, a street vendor had tried to stop him,” the DCP said.

According to the police, the flow of water towards the institute became faster after the vehicle passed by, flooding its premises.

"At the beginning of the video, the gate of the coaching institute was fine, but after the car passed, it broke and fell down. The accused driver has no connection with the coaching owner or the building owner," Harshvardhan added.

3 UPSC aspirants died

Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala died after the basement of the building housing Rau's Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar flooded due to rain.

The owner and coordinator of the coaching centre were also arrested in the case. The accused have been booked for culpable homicide, among other charges.

(With inputs from agencies)