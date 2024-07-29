Delhi Fire Department to cancel NOC of Rau's IAS coaching centre

The Delhi Fire Department began the process to cancel the No Objection Certificate (NOC) of Rau's IAS coaching building after the death of three students in a flooded basement. The flooded road outside Rau's IAS coaching centre in Rajendra Nagar on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The fire department said, “The building's NOC will be cancelled.”

Earlier on Monday, Delhi LG V K Saxena visited Old Rajinder Nagar and spoke with students protesting over the deaths of three civil services aspirants after rainwater flooded the institute's basement. The students shared their concerns with Saxena, who promised that action would be taken. The students shouted "We want justice" and demanded that Saxena join them and speak instead of standing behind the police barricade. As the sloganeering grew louder, Saxena left without addressing them properly. However, he said, "I am with you," and promised that those responsible for the students' deaths would be held accountable.

Three students died Saturday evening after water from a flooded drain rushed into the basement of a coaching institute where a library was located. The deceased have been identified as Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Kerala.

So far, seven people have been arrested, including the owners of the basement and the person suspected of damaging the building's gate. The incident was caused by poor drainage, lack of safety measures, and failure to follow regulations.

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi instructed the municipality commissioner to take action against coaching centres violating building bylaws by operating in basements. She has also called for an investigation to identify and penalize any MCD officials involved in the tragedy. On Sunday, the MCD sealed the basements of 13 other civil service coaching centres in Delhi. This was followed by protests by students demanding justice and action against the illegal use of basements.

Delhi minister Atishi has also directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to conduct a magisterial inquiry and submit a report within 24 hours.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of negligence in the mishap. MP Bansuri Swaraj, who visited the site, criticised the AAP administration for ignoring residents' requests to clean the drains. She called for the resignation of Jal Board Minister Atishi and local MLA Durgesh Pathak, blaming them and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the incident.