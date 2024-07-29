Delhi coaching centre deaths: 5 more people arrested

The Delhi Police on Monday said they have arrested five more people over the deaths of three civil services aspirants, who drowned in a flooded basement of a coaching centre at Old Rajinder Nagar on Saturday, taking the number of arrestees in the case to seven. Three civil services aspirants died due to flooding in the basement of the coaching centre. (ANI)

Deputy police commissioner (central) Harsha Vardhan said that the five include the owners of the basement and an individual who drove a vehicle that appears to have damaged the gate of the building.

A second police officer identified the owners as Abhijeet and his son. “Different people own different floors in the building. Owners of the basement have been arrested,” said the officer, who did not want to be named.

Police on Sunday registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and common intention in the case.

Police on Sunday arrested Abhishek Gupta, 41, the CEO and owner of the coaching centre, and DP Singh, 60, the institute’s coordinator.

Tanya Soni, 21, Shreya Yadav, 25, and Nevin Delvin, 29, drowned when the basement library of Rau’s IAS Study Circle coaching centre flooded following heavy localised rainfall.

The tragedy was the latest in a series of monsoon-related deaths in the Capital. It triggered protests outside the coaching centre prompting the police to seal off the spot declaring it a “crime scene”. The protesters blocked the arterial road leading to Karol Bagh metro station, demanding government officials meet them. They were removed from the spot when senior police officers failed to convince them to leave the area.

The incident sparked a political blame game between Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party, which also controls the municipal corporation, and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even as authorities ordered multiple probes.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of inaction against officials who failed to clean drains ahead of the monsoon. Delhi BJP chief Virender Sachdeva demanded the resignation of the concerned ministers.

Saxena ordered a probe saying the incident was “indicative of the larger malaise of misgovernance that Delhi has been subjected to”.