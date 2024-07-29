BJP demands Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over Rau's IAS coaching deaths

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday demanded jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the incident of the deaths of three UPSC civil services aspirants in the capital's Old Rajinder Nagar.



“The Delhi government is nurturing the corrupt system and is itself involved in corruption. My question to Sanjay Singh is why doesn't their Chief Minister resign who is in jail? And why don't their other ministers work?” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva told ANI.



“The entire government is focused on Arvind Kejriwal's sugar level... If they (Delhi government) had worked honestly today, this incident would not have happened in Rajinder Nagar,” the BJP leader added.



BJP leader RP Singh also echoed the same sentiments, calling the deaths of aspirants, not an accident, but a ‘murder’. "The place where this building had waterlogged has been experiencing waterlogging continuously for the past several years… This should be investigated by Delhi LG. Answers will have to be given on how a coaching centre and library were operating inside that building," Singh told PTI. The BJP said if Kejriwal feels that he is incapable of running the government, he should resign

Responding to AAP MP Sanjay Singh's remarks on the incident, RP Singh said,"If he feels that he is incapable of running the government, he should resign… Will it work if the owner (Arvind Kejriwal) is in jail and the servants are not working?"



Sanjay Singh had alleged that the BJP is conspiring with Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena, saying,"It is a very unfortunate incident. Many coaching centres are running libraries and classes in their basement illegally. Action will be taken against the officials who are involved in it. The officials are not working and it is the responsibility of LG of Delhi to take action against them."



"I want to ask the BJP why are they punishing the people of Delhi? They took away the right to transfer the officials and now, when it comes to taking action, they (the BJP) are conspiring with the LG of Delhi. We will expose them," he added.



The Municipal Corporation of Delhi, controlled by AAP, sealed the basements of 13 coaching centres in Karol Bagh on Sunday for violating building bye-laws amid protests by students. Earth movers were used to remove encroachment over drains in Old Rajinder Nagar following student protests.