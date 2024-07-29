‘Living a life of hell’: Delhi student's letter to CJI on coaching centres, flags inaction by officials

A student's letter to the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud described the living conditions of students around coaching institutes as a "living hell". Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud is yet to decide whether the letter will be treated as a petition.(PTI)

The student also demanded action against city officials and others responsible for the death of three civil services aspirants inside a flooded basement of a coaching institute in Delhi, reported news agency PTI.

Avinash Dubey's letter also noted poor infrastructure in coaching hubs like Rajendra Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar where, he said, residents often battle floods caused by poor drainage.

"Due to rain, the basement got filled with water and three students lost their lives. We have to walk in knee-deep drain water. Today students like us are preparing for (our exams) while living a life of hell," Dubey's letter read.

The letter flagged negligence by authorities of the municipal corporation. It also raised concerns about improper maintenance of stormwater drains, which causes sewage to mix with rainwater during flooding. “Floodwaters and sewage sometimes enter homes also,” he noted.

Claiming that the students are not safe due to indifference on the part of government officials, he said, “Students like us are moving towards our goal by any means. But yesterday's incident proved the lives of students are not safe... Delhi government and Municipal Corporation force us to live a life like (pests).”

The student's letter also demanded the protection of students' fundamental rights and said it is their right to study while also leading a healthy life. "The above incident is extremely heart-rending and worrying. Due to waterlogging, there is a serious threat to the safety and health of students studying in (such) centres. Students need a safe and healthy environment so they can study without fear, and contribute to the development of the country," he said.

He urged the top court to direct officials to take immediate action to find a permanent solution to waterlogging in the national capital and strengthen emergency response and medical measures.

"Proper evacuation routes should (also) be ensured," the letter demanded.

CJI DY Chandrachud is yet to decide whether the letter will be treated as a petition.

(With PTI inputs)