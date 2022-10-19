Home / India News / Centre granted 7th extension to frame rules for Citizenship Amendment Act

Centre granted 7th extension to frame rules for Citizenship Amendment Act

india news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 12:03 AM IST

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has been granted an extension for the seventh time to frame rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday

Students hold placards during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in Bengaluru.
Students hold placards during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in Bengaluru.
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has been granted an extension for the seventh time to frame rules for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), officials familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The Parliamentary Committees on Subordinate Legislation in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha granted the extension to the home ministry till December 31, 2022 and January 9, 2023, respectively.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. It was passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019, and the Act was notified within 24 hours on December 12.

The home ministry had earlier sought similar extensions from the Parliamentary Committees six times. The first extension was granted in June 2020.

The manual on Parliamentary Work states that in case the ministries or departments are not able to frame the rules within the prescribed period of six months after the President signs off on a law, “they should seek extension of time from the Committee on Subordinate Legislation stating reasons for such extension”, which cannot be more than a period of three months at a time.

While the rules are being framed, non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will have to provide proof of their religious beliefs while applying for citizenship under CAA, according to a ministry official who did not want to be named.

The applicants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Jain or Parsi faiths will also have to furnish documents to prove that they entered India on or before December 31, 2014, the official added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out