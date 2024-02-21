Centre hikes ‘fair and remunerative price’ of sugarcane to 340/quintal

The Centre on Wednesday approved ‘Fair and Remunerative Price’ of sugarcane payable by sugar factories for sugar season 2024-25.



The Cabinet decision comes amid the ongoing farmers' protest in northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.



“...It has been decided to fix the price for the upcoming sugarcane season, in the period from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025, to ensure the fair and reasonable price of sugarcane to the farmers by the sugar mills,” Union minister Anurag Thakur said at the briefing after the cabinet meet.



“It has been decided to fix the price at ₹340 per quintal for the year 2024-25 as compared to the previous year which was ₹315, which has increased to ₹340 per quintal this year,” the minister added.



“The government is ensuring the world’s cheapest sugar to domestic consumers of Bharat. This decision of Central Government is going to benefit more than 5 crore sugarcane farmers (including family members) and lakhs of other persons involved in sugar sector. It re-confirms fulfilment of Modi ki Guarantee to double farmers’ income,” the government statement had added. The Centre on Wednesday approved ‘Fair and Remunerative Price’ of sugarcane payable by sugar factories for sugar season 2024-25

The government said that the sugar mills will pay the FRP of sugarcane at ₹340 per quintal at a recovery of 10.25 per cent. With each hike in recovery by 0.1 per cent, the farmers will now get an additional price of ₹3.32 while the same amount will be deducted on reduction of recovery by 0.1%.

“However, ₹315.10/quintal is the minimum price of sugarcane which is at recovery of 9.5%. Even if sugar recovery is lesser, farmers are assured of FRP at ₹315.10/quintal,” the Cabinet statement said.

Centre approves implementation of Umbrella Scheme on ‘Safety of Women’

The other important decision by the government included the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs' proposal for the continuation of implementation of Umbrella Scheme on ‘Safety of Women’ at a total cost of Rs.1,179.72 crore during the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

“Out of the total project outlay of Rs.1179.72 crore, a total of Rs.885.49 crore will be provided by MHA from its own budget and Rs.294.23 crore will be funded from Nirbhaya Fund,” another government statement added.

Safety of Women in a country is an outcome of several factors like stringent deterrence through strict laws, effective delivery of justice, redressal of complaints in a timely manner and easily accessible institutional support structures to the victims. Stringent deterrence in matters related to offences against women was provided through amendments in the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act.