'Centre introducing reforms to remove roadblocks in path of youth': PM Modi at Smart India Hackathon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Centre is introducing reforms to “remove roadblocks” in the path of the country's youth.



During an interaction with the innovators at the grand finale of 'Smart India Hackathon (SIH)', Modi said the youth today is developing a feeling of ownership towards finding solutions for the country's challenges.



"India's strength is its innovative youth and technology power. We have introduced a new National Education Policy to nurture a scientific mindset. The government is removing roadblocks in the path of the country's youth by introducing reforms," PTI quoted the prime minister as saying.

"The future of the world will be driven by innovation and knowledge and India's youth today is developing a feeling of ownership towards finding solutions for the country's challenges," Modi added.



The seventh edition of the SIH concurrently began at 51 nodal centres nationwide on Wednesday.

The Software Edition will run nonstop for 36 hours, while the Hardware Edition will continue from December 11 to 15.

Like past editions, the student teams will work on either the problem statements given by ministries, departments or industries or submit their ideas under the Student Innovation category against any of the 17 themes linked to sectors of national importance.

These sectors are - healthcare, supply chain and logistics, smart technologies, heritage and culture, sustainability, education and skill development, water, agriculture and food, emerging technologies, and disaster management.

‘Future will be driven by knowledge and innovation’: PM Modi

While interacting with the students, PM Modi said,"It was great talking to all of you and seeing the diverse group that reflects the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'. Students from North, South, East and West are experiencing the vastness and diversity of our country."



“The future will be driven by knowledge and innovation, and you are the hope of India. Your unique perspectives, thinking, and energy aim to make India the most innovative, progressive, and prosperous country. Today, the world recognises India’s strength in its youth power, and this is clearly visible in all of you through the Smart India Hackathon,” he added.



