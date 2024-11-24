‘When youth brainstorm..’: PM Modi on role of young minds in India's future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled the invaluable contributions of the youth towards the progress of India and emphasized that when young minds come together to brainstorm innovative ideas, 'concrete results' follow swiftly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 116th episode of Mann Ki Baat.(HT_PRINT)

"Youth have a big role to play in making India a developed nation. When youth come together to brainstorm on taking the country forward, we get concrete results," said Modi.

The prime minister also remembered Swami Vivekanand, whose birth anniversary is marked as National Youth's Day.

PM Modi made the remarks during the 116th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat,' which coincided with the National Cadet Corps Raising Day.

During his address, the Prime Minister reflected on his transformative journey as a NCC cadet. He also highlighted how the Corps fosters “discipline, leadership, and a spirit of service” among young individuals, shaping them into the leaders of tomorrow.

"Today is NCC day. NCC reminds us of our school and college days. I have been myself an NCC cadet, that's why I can say with full confidence that the experience gained from this is invaluable for me," PM Modi said.

He also emphasised that the training at the NCC camp instils discipline, leadership, and a sense of service in the youth.

"In case of a disaster, flood or any accident, NCC cadets are always present there. In 2024, more than two million youth are part of NCC. Compared to earlier, over 5000 schools and colleges are now part of NCC. And most important, girl cadets in NCC were nearly 25 per cent but now it is around 40," PM Modi added.

PM Modi on Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

Further, PM Modi mentioned the upcoming "Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue" scheduled to be held on January 11-12 where almost 2,000 youth from across the country will participate. The event is being organised to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand.

"2000 youth from across the country will participate in this. Many special campaigns will be organised across the country to connect hundred thousand youth with politics," PM Modi said.

Modi also heaped praises on young people from different states for connecting the elderly with technology.

He also gave the example of a young person from Bhopal who helped elderly people understand the concept of digital payments, and a youth from Lucknow who has helped them collect digital certificates for pension.

"Earlier, elderly people used to visit the bank to submit their life certificates but now, it has become easier for them. A young person from Ahmedabad has taken it upon himself to inform people about the danger of digital arrest. The majority of the victims of these types of crimes are the elderly. So, it is our responsibility that we make them aware and hold them from getting trapped in cyber fraud," PM Modi said in this regard.

(With PTI inputs)