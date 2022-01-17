Centre launches stamp to mark 1 year of Covid vaccination

India released a commemorative postal stamp on Covid-19 vaccination on Sunday to mark the first anniversary of the country’s national immunization programme against the virus. The stamp shows a health worker inoculating a senior citizen with Covaxin.

“This stamp signifies the remarkable work done by our front line health care workers and scientific community across the country in protecting the people against the Covid pandemic,” health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said while releasing the stamp. “This is a historic occasion for us. Within a span of one year, we have administered more than 156 crore doses. Our vaccination programme is a role model for the global community.”

Covaxin is one of the two mainstays of India’s immunisation programme against Covid-19, along with Covishield. It was developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

“India has encountered various challenges along the journey, but it is the resolve and dedication of more than 135 crore people that we could overcome every challenge,” Mandaviya said, highlighting the remarkable efforts of all stakeholders in India’s collective fight against Covid-19.

The health minister lauded the efforts of India’s indigenous research and development community and pointed to the streamlined production and distribution of vaccines. This was achieved amid an environment of criticism and disbelief, he said.

“We are proud of our legacy and will continue to innovate in medical research,” Balram Bhargava, director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, said during the launch of the commemorative stamp. “The development of indigenous vaccine Covaxin is a remarkable milestone in India’s scientific capability.”