Centre made all-round efforts to ease difficulties of farmers: PM Modi

Noting that his government has made all-round efforts to ease the difficulties of farmers and each beneficiary has received ₹30,000 crore under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the governments in the past had a "narrow ambit" of the issues linked to farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' programme, via video conferencing, in New Delhi.(ANI)

The Prime Minister, who interacted with beneficiaries of 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' via video conferencing on Monday, said that the aim of the yatra is that no eligible beneficiary is left out of the government schemes.

"Since the launch of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra', around 12 lakh new beneficiaries have applied for free gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme. Notably, over 2 crore health check-ups have been conducted during this Yatra, and around one crore people have been screened for Tuberculosis during the same period," he said.

"Discussions take place in our country on farmers and farm policy but the ambit of previous governments was very limited. The talk of empowerment of farmers was limited to the production of crops and sale of produce but the farmer faces a lot of issues in his daily life. Hence our government tried to make all-round efforts to ease every difficulty of farmers," the Prime Minister said.

He said that 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' witnessed the participation of 11 crore people within a short span.

"This yatra is not only of the government but also of the country. This is a yatra of dreams, of aspirations, of hopes, of resolutions. The government is trying to reach out to the last person in the society and connecting him with its schemes. It has been a journey of dreams, resolutions and trust. The biggest objective of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra is that no deserving person should be left out of the benefits of any government scheme. Therefore, we are focusing on the future of the poor, women, farmers and youth," he added.

Emphasizing "Modi's guarantee," the Prime Minister said the initiative is traversing villages to ensure that every deserving person is connected with the advantages of government schemes.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra crossed a major milestone on January 5 with the number of participants crossing 10 crore in 50 days.