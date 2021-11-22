Centre may bring back three farm laws after 2022 assembly polls, fears Samajwadi Party

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday expressed apprehension that the Centre could bring back the three contentious farm laws after the assembly polls in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, next year as it cited the statements made by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj on them.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws after nearly a year-long agitation by a section of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, opposing the laws. Both Mishra and Maharaj told reporters on Saturday that the laws can be brought back again, if needed.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Samajwadi Party charged, “It is absolutely clear that their (BJP) heart is not clean and after the elections, the bills will be brought in again. Occupying Constitutional posts, Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra and BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj have said that the BJP government may bring a bill for farm laws...This is the truth of those tendering false apologies to farmers...The farmers will bring a change in 2022.”

Mishra on Saturday said in Bhadohi that efforts were made to make the farmers understand the provisions of the farm laws, and positive aspects, but the farmers had been demanding the withdrawal of the three farm laws and were protesting against them. Eventually, the government felt that the laws should be withdrawn, and if there was a need to make the laws again, it would be done. “The farmers were continuously demanding that the farm laws be withdrawn and it was done in a very civilised manner. It is a good step and an appropriate decision,” Mishra said.

Speaking to reporters in Unnao on Saturday, BJP’s Sakshi Maharaj said, “Bills are made and repealed. They will come again, and will be made again. It hardly takes any time (Bills to bante rehte hai, bigarte rehte hai...vaapas aajaayenge, dobara ban jaayenge...koi der nahi lagti hai). But I thank Modiji that he displayed a big heart and he chose the nation over the laws. And those whose intentions were wrong, those who had raised slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and ‘Khalistan Zindabad’, have got a befitting reply.”

He also categorically stated that there was no connection between the announcement of repealing of the farm laws with next year’s Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. “In the UP 2022 assembly elections, the BJP will cross the 300-mark in the (403-member) UP Legislative Assembly. In India, there is no substitute for (Prime Minister) Modi and (UP chief minister) Yogi Adityanath. Their magic will stay,” he said.

SP national president Akhilesh Yadav in a press conference on October 25 (much before the PM’s announcement) had said, “It is quite possible that the BJP government (at the Centre) will withdraw the ‘black’ farm bills and then reintroduce them after the elections.” And in a press conference on Friday, hours after the PM’s announcement, Akhilesh Yadav had said: “Saaf nahin hai inka dil, chunayo ke baad fir layengey Bill (Their heart is not clean; they will reintroduce the bill after the elections).

