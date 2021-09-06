Centre open to holding talks with agitating farmers: Thakur

Anurag Thakur, the union minister for Information & broadcasting, youth affairs and sports on Sunday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has held talks with agitating farmer groups in the past and are open to do so in the future as well.

Thakur, who was in Bengaluru on Sunday, said that opposition political parties who could not promote reforms during their terms have a problem when the Modi government has been successful in heralding changes and working to double farmer incomes across the country.

“For this, at least do not mislead the farmers. Farmers across the country are happy with the decision of the Modi government. Those who are misled, we have talked to them in the past and are prepared to do so in the future as well since the Modi government is interested in the welfare of farmers,” Thakur said, while speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.

Thakur said that under Modi’s government the number of mandi’s have increased and there are also efforts to link them to the national agricultural market e-nam.

Responding to allegations of lower value and procurement, Thakur said that the government has increased both during the last two years.

“When the world over, and even in India, fertilizer prices doubled, Prime Minister Modi did not put the burden of even Re 1 on farmers,” Thakur said.

Meanwhile, the government of Karnataka on Sunday said that thrust would be given to post harvest management under Comprehensive Agriculture Policy.

Basvaraj Bommai launched the CM Raitha Nidhi Scholarship programme aimed at children of farmers on Sunday.

“If the farmers children too are educated, the situation of the farmers too would be improved and therefore the scheme is being implemented, he said. The Scholarship will be provided to students who join different courses after SSLC. The amount will be disbursed through DBT to about 1.7 million students,” according to a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) attributing it to Bommai.