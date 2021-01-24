Centre orders major bureaucratic reshuffle

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Saturday issued an order for a major secretary-level reshuffle in ministries.

The department has appointed IAS officer Alok Tandon as the mines secretary. Tandon, a 1986-batch IAS officer, is currently serving in his cadre state Uttar Pradesh.

Upendra Prasad Singh, secretary of department of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation under the ministry of jal shakti, has been appointed as the secretary in ministry of textiles, according to the personnel ministry order seen by HT. In his place, Pankaj Kumar, who is currently serving as the chief executive officer, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has been appointed secretary in department of water resources.

Senior bureaucrat Alok Kumar has been appointed secretary, Ministry of Power. Kumar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, is currently working in his cadre state Uttar Pradesh.

Tribal affairs secretary Deepak Khandekar has been appointed secretary DoPT.

