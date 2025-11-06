Centre put on hold decision to restructure Panjab University’s governing bodies

The Union government has put on hold its decision to restructure Panjab University’s (PU) governing bodies — the senate and syndicate — until further notification, officials familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The government had previously issued a notification on October 28. (HT Archives)

The development follows meetings held on Tuesday and Wednesday between representatives of PU students and senior officials of the Union ministry of education, during which students voiced their concerns over the proposed changes.

“The central government hereby rescinds the notification of the government of India in the ministry of education, Department of Higher Education, dated October 28, 2025,” a gazette notification issued by the Union education ministry dated November 4, mentioned.

The ministry, however, issued a second notification on November 4, stating that the provisions of October 28 notification would come into effect on a date to be decided later by the Centre — unlike the earlier October 28 notification, which had said the changes would take effect immediately.

“The ministry has decided that the recent notification regarding the governance structure of Panjab University will become effective only after another notification is issued by the Centre. It has been put on hold till next notification,” said an official.

Another official said no date has been decided yet for the next notification. “The matter is still under consideration, and a decision will be taken at a later stage. Discussions may take place in coming days but no committee has been constituted in this matter so far.”

The October 28 notification which stated the provisions related to the dissolving of the existing elected senate and syndicate of PU, replacing them with smaller, largely nominated bodies, has triggered a political row, with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announcing that his government would approach the Punjab and Haryana high court against the notification. Mann said that the issue would also be raised in the state assembly in the coming days so that Punjab’s stance can be strengthened constitutionally.

Ministry officials said PU student representatives also discussed their concerns regarding the university’s recent directive requiring them to sign an affidavit and also brought out various issues related to academics, institutional governance, equity, and infrastructure. “Taking these representations into account, we discussed the matter immediately with the PU administration and it was decided that the university will withdraw the affidavit requirement. By the evening, an amicable solution was reached between the stakeholders, reflecting a collaborative and responsive approach to student concerns,” a ministry official said.

PU on Tuesday withdrew its controversial “anti-protest” affidavit after a week-long agitation by students on the campus. Introduced in June through the Handbook of Information 2025, the affidavit required students seeking admission to the university to obtain prior permission before organising any form of protest.

Education ministry officials said PU students’ demand for girls’ hostels will also be considered positively and the ministry will continue to support the university with adequate financial assistance for smooth functioning in alignment with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.