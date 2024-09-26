Centre raises minimum wages for farm, industrial workers ahead of festive season

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Thursday raised central minimum wages for agricultural and industrial workers, which are linked to skill levels and sector types, a revision made to account for a rise in prices, a notification from the central labour commissioner showed. Workers at the site of construction of expansion of the Hebbal flyover, being built in an effort to reduce traffic congestion in Bengaluru on Sept 12 (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Under the provisions of the Minimum Wages Act, 1948, both the central and state governments are empowered to fix, review and revise floor wages of workers employed in sectors that fall under their jurisdictions.

The central government’s hike in minimum wages will benefit workers engaged in building construction, loading and unloading, security guards, janitors, housekeeping, mining and agriculture. The new wage rates will take effect from October 1, 2024. The government last enhanced minimum pays in April this year.

A minimum or floor wage, the lowest remuneration that employers must pay workers, is protected by law and cannot be overturned by individual or exclusive contracts.

After revision, the minimum wage rates for workers in construction, sweeping, cleaning, loading & unloading for unskilled work will be ₹783 a day or ₹20,358 a month, whichever is higher, the notification said.

For semi-skilled, the rate will be ₹868 a day or ₹22,568 per month and for skilled, clerical and watch and wards without arms, it has been raised to ₹954 a day or ₹24,804 a month.

For highly skilled and watch and ward with arms, the floor wage will be ₹10,35 a day or ₹26,910 a month.

The government revises these rates twice a year linked to the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers, which tracks price changes in a basket of goods designed for the labour pool.