Centre reappoints Amit Khare, Tarun Kapoor as advisors to PM Narendra Modi

The Centre on Thursday re-appointed Amit Khare and Tarun Kapoor, two senior bureaucrats as advisors to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Amit Khare, a retired 1985 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, was instrumental in the National Education Policy and handles the social sector. He retired as secretary (higher education) on September 30, 2021. Khare was also instrumental in bringing key changes in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry regarding digital media regulations.



On the other hand, Kapoor, a 1987 batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, handles economic matters. He had superannuated as the secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on November 30, 2021.



“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of the following officers as Advisors to PM, in the Prime Minister's Ofice, in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India, for a period of two years with effect from 10.06.2024 or until further orders whichever is earlier, on contract basis as per usual terms and conditions as are applicable,” the government notification read.



Amit Khare was former secretary in I&B ministry and has served as home secretary of Jharkhand. He was the man who as Chaibasa district magistrate got the fodder scam involving Lalu Prasad Yadav to light in undivided Bihar.

