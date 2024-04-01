Nidhi Khare takes over as department of consumer affairs secretary. Who is she?

Senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Nidhi Khare has taken over as the secretary, department of consumer affairs in the Government of India. A 1992 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, she succeeded Rohit Kumar Singh who retired on March 31. Senior Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Nidhi Khare has taken over as the secretary, department of consumer affairs in the Government of India

She was Secretary of the Department of Land Resources, before the current appointment.

“Khare will take over as Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution upon superannuation of Rohit Kumar Singh on March 31,” the order had said on March 4.

Who is Nidhi Khare?

Khare has served as principal secretary in the personnel, health and commercial tax departments of the Jharkhand government. She also served in administrative roles in districts of Jamshedpur, Dumka and Madhubani (undivided Bihar).



In July 2020, Khare took over as the first chief commissioner of the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) when the country was in the middle of a nationwide lockdown during the Covid-19 lockdown. Under her leadership, the CCPA pulled up 14 companies for misleading claims including immunity and protection against Covid-19, Fortune reported.



Khare's appointment was announced last month in a notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel. Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi has been appointed as the new Land Resources Secretary.

Road Transport and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain has been given the additional charge of the post of secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, "with immediate effect till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders", another order said.