Centre releases Rs 11,922 crore as GST compensation to states

The Centre has released Rs 11,922 crore to states as GST compensation for the months August-September 2018, the finance ministry tweeted on Saturday.

In a four-tweet thread, the finance ministry wrote that the total revenue earned by the Central and state governments after settlement in November amounted to Rs 35,073 crore for CGST and Rs 38,774 crore for the SGST.

Rs. 11,922 crore has been released to the States as GST compensation for the months of August-September, 2018. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) December 1, 2018

Total Gross GST revenue collected in November, 2018 is Rs. 97,637 crore of which CGST is Rs. 16,812 crore, SGST is Rs. 23,070 crore, IGST is Rs. 49,726 crore (including Rs. 24,133 crore collected on imports) & Cess is Rs. 8,031 crore(including Rs. 842 crore collected on imports). — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) December 1, 2018

“Total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of October up to 30th November, 2018 is 69.6 lakh. The Government has settled Rs. 18,262 crore to CGST and Rs. 15,704 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. Total Gross GST revenue collected in November, 2018 is Rs. 97,637 crore of which CGST is Rs. 16,812 crore, SGST is Rs. 23,070 crore, IGST is Rs. 49,726 crore (including Rs. 24,133 crore collected on imports) & Cess is Rs. 8,031 crore(including Rs. 842 crore collected on imports),” the ministry tweeted.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 16:31 IST