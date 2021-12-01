Centre says no data on farmers’ death, so no compensation

The Union government has told Parliament it had no data on farmers who died during the course of their year-long protests against the three farm laws repealed on November 29, sparking criticism from the Opposition and farm unions.

In a written reply to six related questions in Lok Sabha, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government did not have any record of farmers who died during the protests and therefore there was no question of compensation to their families.

This is the second time the Union government has informed Parliament it had no information on farmers’ death at various protest sites. During Parliament’s Monsoon Session too held during July-August, the government had said it did not have any such data.

“The ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare has no record in the matter and hence the question does not arise,” the minister told Parliament. His reply also said the Union government did not have records on the number of cases registered by police against farmers in various states.

Farm unions have claimed nearly 700 farmers lost their lives during the protests and their pending demands include compensation as well as withdrawal of all criminal cases lodged against protesting farmers.

On November 19, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of protesting farm unions, had said “nearly 700” protestors” had died during the agitation.

Congress leader Malikarjun Kharge attacked the Union government after the agriculture minister’s reply. “This is an insult to farmers. How can the government say it has no records?” he asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19 had announced a decision to repeal the three agricultural laws farmers say would have jeopardized their livelihoods, paving the way for Parliament to scrap the legislation.

The laws had led to a massive farmers’ uprising across states, such as Punjab, Haryana Uttar, Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Farm unions called it their “first major victory” but wrote to the prime minister, enlisting their remaining demands. These include bringing a law to ensure minimum prices for farm produce, revocation of proposed electricity bill farmers say will make power costlier and compensation for all farmers who died during protests.

“We won’t withdraw our agitation until all out demands are met. Farmers have been injured in police atrocities. So many have died. A minister’s son killed farmers. They need compensation,” Gurnam Singh Charuni a farm leader said.