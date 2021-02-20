IND USA
Addressing the Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, the Prime Minister said that the private sector should be given full opportunity to become a part of government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Centre, states need to work closely to boost economic growth: PM

He said that the positive response to the Union Budget 2021-22 indicates that the country wants to move forward on the path of development at greater speed.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a strong case for repealing archaic laws and making it easier to do business in India stating that the centre and states need to work closely to boost economic growth.

Addressing the Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, the Prime Minister said that the private sector should be given full opportunity to become a part of government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme.

"Centre and states should work together for the nation's progress... Government has to respect and give due representation to the private sector for economic progress," Modi said.

He said that the positive response to the Union Budget 2021-22 indicates that the country wants to move forward on the path of development at greater speed.

Modi said that the initiatives taken by the government would provide opportunity to everyone to participate in nation building to its full potential.

Referring to the farm sector, the Prime Minister said that efforts should be made to produce agriculture items like edible oil and reduce their imports.

"This can be done by guiding farmers," he said, adding the money being spend on imports can go to the accounts of farmers.

The Prime Minister also underlined the need for reducing compliance burden on people and asked the states to form committees to reduce regulations which are no longer relevant in the wake of technology.

Gadkari further informed that while construction of 841 kilometres roads worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4793 crore has been completed since 2014-15 in Telangana, work is going on for construction of another 809 kilometres at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13,012 crore.(HT Photo)
india news

Nitin Gadkari approves 5 highway projects for Andhra Pradesh, UP

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:58 PM IST
The Union minister approved a proposal to construct a 6 Lane Kantakapalle-Sabbavaram section of NH-130-CD worth 824.29 crores.
Police said that Brishti Rani Banik, 23, and her in-laws were in dispute over family issues for the past few years.
india news

Man chops off daughter-in-law’s finger; arrested after son files complaint

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times, Agartala
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:57 PM IST
The incident took place on Friday at Udaipur's Madhyapara in Gomati, nearly 50 kilometres from Agartala.
KS Eshwarappa also said both Kumarswamy and Siddaramaiah are responsible for destroying their parties. ( Kashif Masood / Hindustan Times )
india news

No difference between Siddaramaiah, PFI: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:40 PM IST
  • Eshwarappa also said even the poor are contributing towards the temple's construction and criticised the Congress leader’s attitude.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
india news

BJP capitalising on pandemic with Ram Temple fundraising, says Akhilesh Yadav

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:37 PM IST
  • Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the Centre over the fuel price rise and said it was sad and shameful that the government was claiming that the price hike was for nation building.
Lt Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan visits Covid-19 vaccination ward in Indira Gandhi hospital in Puducherry, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Puducherry Assembly to meet for special session on Feb 22

ANI, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:30 PM IST
The ruling Congress in the UT seemingly slipped from the halfway mark in the 33-member assembly after four MLAs resigned from the cabinet recently.
Protesters in front of Red Fort during a protest against farm laws on January 26.(REUTERS)
india news

Write on R-Day 'diabolical violence': Chennai school question paper stokes row

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Students were also asked to suggest a few measures to "thwart such violent maniacs who act under external instigation".
A boy affected by a chemical gas leak is carried for medical treatment in Vishakhapatnam, India, Thursday, May 7, 2020.(AP photo)
india news

Styrene gas leak tragedy: NHRC accepts action taken in Andhra Pradesh

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The Commission had taken suo motu cognizance of media reports about the death of eight persons and over five thousand others falling sick due to leakage of styrene gas in Vizag district of Andhra Pradesh on May 7, 2020.
Mallikarjun Kharge will lead the opposition in the Upper House following the retirement of another veteran Congressman Ghulam Nabi Azad.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
india news

Not just for sake of opposing: Kharge wants to corner Centre on farm laws

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • Kharge had said after his appointment as the Leader of Opposition that the Congress party will continue to focus on the ongoing farmers’ protest and will look forward to cornering the government over issues raised by the farmers’ unions representatives.
Police officers stop commuters at Girgaum Chowpatty during night curfew in Mumbai, early Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (PTI)
india news

Mumbai Police collect over 31 crore from mask violators in 11 months

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:05 PM IST
Wearing masks in public is mandatory and violating this Covid-19 protocol attracts a fine of 200.
The President, Prime minister and many leaders wished Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram for their statehood day on February 20, 2021. (Twitter/@PemaKhanduBJP)
india news

Leaders convey wishes as Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram celebrate statehood day

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, the two northeastern states of India, received their statehood on February 20, 1987.
ITBP personnel carrying ration items to Pang village (Cut off due to flash floods) traversing through mountainous terrain on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Uttarakhand: Researchers arrive to inspect artificial lake over Rishiganga

PTI, Raini
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST
The team led by USAC Director MPS Bisht and consisting of four scientists each from the Geological Survey of India and Uttarakhand Space Application Centre will try to reach the lake on foot by Saturday evening or Sunday.
Addressing the Governing Council meeting of Niti Aayog, the Prime Minister said that the private sector should be given full opportunity to become a part of government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Centre, states need to work closely to boost economic growth: PM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST
He said that the positive response to the Union Budget 2021-22 indicates that the country wants to move forward on the path of development at greater speed.
Police detain an activist from Indian Youth Congress (IYC) protesting against the recent fuel price hike during a demonstration in New Delhi on February 20, 2021.(AFP)
india news

Congress workers detained during half-day 'bandh' over fuel price

PTI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:56 PM IST
The call for half-day bandh has so far evoked mixed response as many shops in Bhopal and elsewhere could be seen functioning as usual.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
india news

Arvind Kejriwal to meet protesting farmer leaders at Delhi assembly tomorrow

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:55 PM IST
Farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders seeking a repeal of the legislation.
Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance minister and other members of the finance ministry leave the North Block of the Central Secretariat building in New Delhi, India.(Bloomberg)
india news

Centre releases 1 lakh crore GST compensation to states since Oct 2020

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:41 PM IST
The ministry on Friday released the 17th weekly instalment of 5,000 crore to 23 states and 3 Union Territories (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry).
