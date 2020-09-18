e-paper
Home / India News / Centre to allow private firms to utilise ISRO infrastructures: Jitendra Singh

Centre to allow private firms to utilise ISRO infrastructures: Jitendra Singh

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha regarding the involvement of private initiative in space exploration, Singh said on Thursday, “Government will allow them to utilise those infrastructures of ISRO which are otherwise not available elsewhere in India and there will be reasonable charges for utilisation of government infrastructure which will be varying depending on the requirement.”

india Updated: Sep 18, 2020 06:47 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
Under the Department of Space, the government has created INSPACe to encourage, promote and handhold the private sector for their participation in the space sector.
Under the Department of Space, the government has created INSPACe to encourage, promote and handhold the private sector for their participation in the space sector. (PTI file photo)
         

The government will allow private companies to utilise infrastructures of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which are otherwise not available elsewhere in India under Indian National Space, Promotion and Authorisation Centre (INSPACe), said Union Minister of Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh.

“There are more than 500 companies that partner with ISRO in carrying out space activities. The broad areas and sectors covered by private companies are providing materials, mechanical fabrication, electronic fabrication, system development, integration etc,” he added.

Under the Department of Space, the government has created INSPACe to encourage, promote and handhold the private sector for their participation in the space sector. Private players will also be able to use ISRO infrastructure through INSPACe.

The decision of the government was conveyed to the members of the scientific community elaborately and scientific community welcomed the government’s decision.

