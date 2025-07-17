The Union government on Wednesday decided to constitute a high-level expert committee comprising officials and technical experts within a week to resolve pending inter-state water issues related to Krishna and Godavari river projects between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Centre to form panel to resolve Andhra-Telangana water issues

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu, along with irrigation ministers of both states at Shram Shakti Bhavan in New Delhi.

“To address the remaining issues in a comprehensive and technical manner, it was decided to constitute a committee,” the Jal Shakti ministry said in a statement, adding the committee will collaboratively assess outstanding issues and recommend equitable and technically viable solutions.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Revanth Reddy said both states decided to form a committee of officials and engineers to deliberate on water disputes. “The committee’s report will guide future action,” the Telangana CM said.

While Andhra Pradesh irrigation minister Nimmala Ramanaidu said his government had submitted a written proposal to the Centre on the controversial Polavaram Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP), the Telangana CM said the issue did not come up for discussion at all.

“The Polavaram-Banakacherla project issue wasn’t part of the agenda. So, the question of having a discussion on the issue and debating its cancellation did not arise,” the Congress leader said. “The meeting went on in a cordial manner and the outcome was in favour of Telangana… Some people want conflicts between the states. But our agenda is to resolve disputes peacefully, not to provoke fights.”

The meeting also saw agreement on installing telemetry instruments at all off-take points along the Krishna river and its canals to measure the exact quantity of water being drawn by both the states.

“We requested the Centre to support telemetry installation due to doubts about Krishna water usage. Even if the Centre does not fund it, the Telangana government will allocate funds. The previous government showed no urgency, but we’ve now decided to move forward,” Telangana irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Both states also agreed that the Godavari River Management Board will be headquartered in Telangana, while the Krishna River Management Board will be based in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

His Andhra Pradesh counterpart Ramanaidu said: “This committee will draft a roadmap to provide justice to both states. Though governed by different parties, we are Telugu people and must work together.”

He added that Andhra Pradesh had agreed to take steps for the protection of Srisailam project. “The meeting discussed the need to take up repairs and safety measures. The Centre will act based on the expert committee’s recommendations,” Ramanaidu added.

The TDP leader said that Andhra Pradesh had submitted its proposal on the Polavaram-Banakacherla project which would utilise only surplus water flowing into the sea. “We presented 100-year flow averages in the river, noting that 3,000 TMC of Godavari water enters the sea annually, and the project would divert only 200 TMC,” he added.

The NDA-led Andhra Pradesh government said the project would not harm upper riparian states and urged Telangana and the Centre to understand its position being a lower riparian state. It also emphasised that the state had not opposed any Telangana project in the last 11 years.