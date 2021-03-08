Centre will abide by Speakers’ decision: Union minister on curtailment of Parliament session
Union minister for parliamentary affairs Prahlad Joshi said on Monday the government is ready to abide by the decision of the Speakers regarding the issue of cutting short the ongoing session of Parliament over the upcoming assembly elections. “Over 100 MPs have requested and some have met the Speaker regarding the curtailment of the ongoing Parliament session ahead of the assembly polls. Whatever decision is taken by the Speaker and chairman, the government is ready for both,” news agency ANI quoted Joshi as saying.
The minister made the comments amidst multiple parties demanding a curtailment of the Parliament session because of the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam. The second part of Parliament’s Budget Session began on Monday and is scheduled to complete by April 8. Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury said on March 4 that his party would seek for the rescheduling of Parliament’s session citing state assembly polls, news agency PTI reported.
Trinamool Congress leaders Derek O'Brien and Sudip Bandyopadhyay asked M Venkaiah Naidu, the chairman of the Upper House and vice president, to adjourn the ongoing Budget Session. However, three opposition parties - the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the Shiv Sena and the Samajwadi Party - have denied supporting the TMC’s demand, according to reports by ANI.
Both Houses of Parliament announced on Monday that the sessions will resume as per normal schedule, according to a news report from ANI. The Houses were functioning under curtailed hours because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“On the request from many members from various parties, the Chairman has decided that from Tuesday, the sitting of Rajya Sabha will commence from 11am till 6pm as usual timings of the House. Members will sit in the Rajya Sabha and gallery,” Vandana Chavan, who chaired the Rajya Sabha on Monday, was quoted as saying.
7 killed in blaze at multi-storeyed building in Kolkata
- The fire had broken out at the 13th floor of the Eastern Railway’s office in the evening.
Best role played by anyone during pandemic that of mothers: Education Minister
'Does 50% reservation limit need a relook?' SC asks states after 29 years
- The apex court framed this as one among the several questions to be decided while considering the constitutional validity of a 2018 Maharashtra law.
Justice delivery system should not be to fulfill personal vendetta: SC
Six labourers killed as school boundary wall collapses in Bihar’s Khagaria
- The tragedy reportedly took place when an excavator was digging a drain near the boundary wall of the school.
Iran rejects allegations linking it to blast outside Israeli embassy
- The Iranian embassy said it "strongly repudiates any unsubstantiated allegations or irresponsible comments in this regard and considers them as steps towards realising the sinister intentions of the enemies of Iran-India relations”.
‘Behave humanely with Rohingyas’, Farooq Abdullah tells Centre
- The Jammu and Kashmir administration during a verification drive on Saturday sent 169 illegal immigrant Rohingyas to a ‘holding centre’ after they were found without valid travel documents.
Inter-state boundary talks with Assam after election: Meghalaya CM Sangma
Supreme Court stays demolition of Dargah Mubarak Khan Shaheed in Gorakhpur
News updates from HT: Dhinakaran's AMMK gives 3 seats to Owaisi's AIMIM
Unicef report on child marriages has a stark warning for India, 4 more countries
- The report said that closing of schools, economic stress, parental deaths and pregnancies due to the coronavirus pandemic could increase the risk of child marriage.
Women's Day: Thanks to liquor ban, women safe in Gujarat, says CM Rupani
Tripura royal scion’s party to go it alone in tribal council polls
President Ram Nath Kovind presents Baton of Honor to Kiran Bedi
