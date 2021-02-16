IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Centre's historic move will lead to 1 lakh crore geo-spatial economy: Vardhan
Union minister for health &amp; family welfare, science &amp; technology and earth sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressing a press conference. (ANI Photo )
Union minister for health & family welfare, science & technology and earth sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressing a press conference. (ANI Photo )
india news

Centre's historic move will lead to 1 lakh crore geo-spatial economy: Vardhan

Harsh Vardhan said the new guidelines will enable science to become a public movement and also to deliver a New India to people of the country.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:27 AM IST

Union minister Harsh Vardhan has said that by liberalizing the geo-spatial guidelines, the government has taken a historic decision that will lead to a one lakh crore rupees geo-spatial economy.

The Centre has announced liberalized guidelines for geo-spatial data. Giving details of the liberalized guidelines at a media briefing in New Delhi on Monday, the Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that by liberalizing the geo-spatial guidelines, the government has taken a historic decision that will lead to a one lakh crore rupees geo-spatial economy.

He said it will enable science to become a public movement and also to deliver a New India to people of the country.

Harsh Vardhan said, " The next generation of technologies will use hyper-resolution maps. Availability of comprehensive, highly accurate, granular and constantly updated representation of geospatial data will significantly benefit diverse sectors of the economy and will significantly boost innovation in the country and greatly enhance the preparedness of the country for emergency response. The availability of data and modern mapping technologies to Indian companies is also crucial for achieving the vision of AtmaNirbharBharat and a five trillion-dollar economy".

The minister highlighted, "With the advent of publicly available geospatial services, a lot of Geospatial data that used to be in the restricted zone are freely and commonly available now and some of the policies/guidelines that used to regulate such information have been rendered obsolete and redundant."

"What is readily available globally does not need to be regulated. For Indian entities, there would be complete deregulation with no prior approvals, security clearances, licenses, etc. for acquisition and production of geospatial data and geospatial data services including maps," he added.

Vardhan pointed out, "All geospatial data produced using public funds, except classified geospatial data collected by security/law enforcement agencies, will be made accessible for scientific, economic and developmental purposes to all Indian Entities and without any restrictions on their use. Government agencies and others need to collaborate and work towards openlinked geospatial data".

"Stakeholders benefitted will include practically every segment of society, from industry to academia to government departments", he emphasized.

This is a transformative reform, the Minister added.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the Centre has taken a historic decision to completely deregulate Geospatial Map-making and unshackle the Geospatial sector in India for the first time. He said that the decision is an extension of a series of visionary reforms undertaken in the Space sector. He pointed out that today's announcement heralds the unlocking of geo-mapping from restrictive use to wider use in the interest of nation building and creating an AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, this is one more distinct example of removal of some of the colonial legacies that India was still grappling with and added that deregulation of Map-making is historic in the sense that Geo-Map is now going to be recognised as an instrument for development rather than only a tool for securing the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harsh vardhan
Close
Efforts will also be made to strengthen capacities of South East region countries in the area of traditional medicine, the AYUSH ministry statement said.(HT File)
Efforts will also be made to strengthen capacities of South East region countries in the area of traditional medicine, the AYUSH ministry statement said.(HT File)
india news

AYUSH ministry, WHO SEARO ink pact to bolster traditional medicine in S-E Asia

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:04 AM IST
The initiative aims to support the WHO South-East Asia Region in implementing the regional traditional medicine action plan with particular emphasis on safe and effective use of traditional medicine service.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for health &amp; family welfare, science &amp; technology and earth sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressing a press conference. (ANI Photo )
Union minister for health & family welfare, science & technology and earth sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressing a press conference. (ANI Photo )
india news

Centre's historic move will lead to 1 lakh crore geo-spatial economy: Vardhan

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 06:27 AM IST
Harsh Vardhan said the new guidelines will enable science to become a public movement and also to deliver a New India to people of the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The latest NIBRI numbers indicate a moderation in labour participation rate (LPR), which is defined as the share of working age population working of looking for a job.(Reuters)
The latest NIBRI numbers indicate a moderation in labour participation rate (LPR), which is defined as the share of working age population working of looking for a job.(Reuters)
india news

Number Theory: What does mobility data tell us about the state of the economy?

By Abhishek Jha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:51 AM IST
While mobility has been increasing continuously, its recovery is relatively slower when compared to NIBRI. To be sure, mobility levels had reached 90% of pre-lockdown values (median value for the day of the week in the January 3, 2020 to February 6, 2020 period) in December 2020 itself.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The special court of Central Bureau of Investigation stated that financial fraud is as grave as a murder or rape. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The special court of Central Bureau of Investigation stated that financial fraud is as grave as a murder or rape. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

High vacancies, low budgets: What ails social justice delivery

By Valay Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 05:03 AM IST
The report reveals that high vacancies are related to a number of factors from scientific utilisation of resources to budget allocation to training capacities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill &amp; Melinda Gates Foundation, attends a conversation at the 2019 New Economy Forum in Beijing, China.(Reuters/ File photo)
Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends a conversation at the 2019 New Economy Forum in Beijing, China.(Reuters/ File photo)
india news

India must set example in climate crisis fight: Bill Gates

By Manjula Narayan
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:42 AM IST
“When most people think about climate, they think about making electricity and about passenger cars mostly. They aren’t aware that there are many other sources of CO2 emissions. Electricity, transport, food, buildings and manufacturing are the biggest areas of emissions,” Gates said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Health &amp; Family Welfare, Science &amp; Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressing a press conference.(ANI)
Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan addressing a press conference.(ANI)
india news

More vaccines will get Govt nod in coming months: health minister Harsh Vardhan

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:36 AM IST
India has so far approved two vaccines for emergency use, Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, for emergency use. No private sales of vaccines are allowed for now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Police Recruitment 2020(HT File)
Karnataka Police Recruitment 2020(HT File)
india news

Karnataka police yet to file charge-sheets in 3 sedition cases filed a year ago

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:16 AM IST
Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that Karnataka registered the maximum number of sedition cases, 22, by any state in 2019 and was able to file a charge-sheet in 13 . This marked an eleven-fold increase in sedition cases registered in Karnataka in 2019 compared to 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Advocate and activist Nikita Jacob
Advocate and activist Nikita Jacob
india news

Toolkit was only to educate people on farm stir: Nikita Jacob

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:11 AM IST
In her statement to the Delhi Police, which HT has seen, Jacob has accepted that she played a role in mustering support for the farmers’ protests on the social media and shared details with activists globally, but emphasised that there was nothing illegal about what she did.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru on Monday.(PTI)
Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in Bengaluru on Monday.(PTI)
india news

Experts allege lapses, demand explanation for activist’s arrest

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:07 AM IST
Prem Nath, Joint Commissioner, Cyber Cell, Delhi Police said that Disha Ravi was arrested in the presence of her mother and the Station House Officer from the local police station. He claimed that all procedures were followed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Activist Disha Ravi was sent to five-day Delhi Police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
india news

Disha Ravi’s arrest attempt to weaken our movement, say farm unions

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:05 AM IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella group of several farmers’ organisations, said in a statement: “The SKM is deeply concerned and anguished about the brazen misuse of police power by the government in its efforts to weaken the ongoing farmers’ movement."
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Monday, nearly 15,000 people in Delhi received the first dose of the vaccines, across 265 centres.(HT Photo)
On Monday, nearly 15,000 people in Delhi received the first dose of the vaccines, across 265 centres.(HT Photo)
india news

2nd dose of Covid vaccines: 51% of those who got shots in first 2 days covered

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:50 AM IST
The Centre has set a February 20 deadline to vaccinate all health care workers who want to get the shots, and March 1 for frontline workers. An additional five days will be allowed for “mop-up” activity to immunise anyone who is left out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
india news

CM Kejriwal writes: As world battled Covid, Delhi stood its ground, fought back

By Arvind Kejriwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:22 AM IST
As his government complete its first year in office (of its third term), Delhi’s chief minister recounts the challenges and achievements of the year that was and offers a glimpse into the road ahead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman holding a placard during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi in Bengaluru.(Reuters)
A woman holding a placard during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi in Bengaluru.(Reuters)
india news

Activists say toolkits aren't the problem, 'objectives should be constitutional'

By Dhamini Ratnam, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:08 AM IST
Activists from various organisations said they routinely used toolkits or resource kits and that it was entirely up to people whether or not to follow what toolkits suggested.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The problem of Vishing has become so acute that the government is considering curtailing telecom operations in Jharkhand’s Jamtara and Haryana’s Mewat.(Reuters/ Representative)
The problem of Vishing has become so acute that the government is considering curtailing telecom operations in Jharkhand’s Jamtara and Haryana’s Mewat.(Reuters/ Representative)
india news

Spam, scam calls and texts on govt radar

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:47 AM IST
India is among countries hit hardest by spam calls and messages. Caller ID service application Truecaller said Indians were, among people of 20 countries, the ninth most-affected, being targeted with close to 17 spam calls per month last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Supreme Court notice to WhatsApp: ‘People value privacy more than money’

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:37 AM IST
In January, WhatsApp renewed its terms of service and privacy policy, which were to initially come into effect on February 8, but have since been deferred to May 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP