Jharkhand CM swearing-in LIVE updates: Champai Soren to take oath today; floor test within 10 days
Jharkhand swearing-in LIVE updates: Champai Soren was invited by Jharkhand governor to form the government on Thursday night.
Jharkhand CM swearing-in LIVE updates: In a significant turn of events, Champai Soren, a leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party, is set to take oath as the next chief minister of Jharkhand today.
The oath-taking ceremony held around 12.15 pm at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi, according to PTI.
This was after Jharkhand governor CP Radhakrishnan, in a late-night development, invited the loyalist of JMM leader Hemant Soren to Raj Bhavan to form the government on Thursday. Champai Soren has also been asked to demonstrate his majority in a floor test, to be held within the next 10 days.
The invitation comes hours after Champai Soren urged the governor to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest amid political uncertainties in the state since the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday.
Amid the uncertainty about forming the government, the JMM-led coalition was flying its MLAs to Telangana from Ranchi. However, this was cancelled at the last minute as the chartered planes hired for it could not take off due to poor visibility.
Champai Soren will replace Hemant Soren, who resigned as chief minister in the wake of the ED action arresting the latter in connection with an alleged money laundering case on Wednesday. He has been sent to judicial custody till February 2. The case against Hemant Soren is linked to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand.
- Feb 02, 2024 09:38 AM IST
Jharkhand CM swearing-in LIVE: Champai Soren's oath ceremony at 12.15 pm
The oath-taking ceremony of Champai Soren will be held around 12.15 pm at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi, PTI is quoting officials as saying.Feb 02, 2024 09:09 AM IST
Jharkhand CM swearing-in LIVE: Champai Soren to face floor test within 10 days
After Jharkhand governor CP Radhakrishnan, in a late-night development, invited the loyalist of JMM leader Hemant Soren to Raj Bhavan to form the government. He also asked him to demonstrate his majority in a floor test within the next 10 days.Feb 02, 2024 08:48 AM IST
Jharkhand CM swearing-in LIVE: Champai Soren to take oath today
In a significant turn of events, Champai Soren, a leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha party, is set to take oath as the next chief minister of Jharkhand today.
