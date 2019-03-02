Chanda Kochhar, husband at ED’s Mumbai office in money laundering case

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak on Friday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate(ED) for questioning in a money laundering case. News agency PTI reported that they appeared in ED’s Mumbai office in a case registered under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This comes a day after the ED carried out searches against Chanda Kochhar, Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot and a few others in connection with a bank loan fraud case. The raids were conducted at several locations including their offices and residential premises in Mumbai and other places.

Also read | Ex-ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot’s residences searched by ED in loan fraud case

A PTI report on Friday quoted ED officials as saying that Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak’s brother-in-law Mahesh Pugalia were questioned during the searches by the agency sleuths.

The ED is probing a criminal case registered under PMLA last month against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot and others. They are accused of alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning of Rs 1,875-crore loans by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group.

The ED registered the case under PMLA on the basis of an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter. The CBI named Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, and Dhoot among others in the alleged irregularities in the loan case.

The Income Tax Department is conducting a parallel investigation in the case. A IT officials earlier questioned Deepak Kochhar in connection with the case.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 12:44 IST