Chandigarh administration cancels UT employees' leaves amid tensions with Pakistan

The Chandigarh Administration has cancelled leaves of the UT employees in view of escalating tension between India and Pakistan. Lights out at CHB flats in Sector 63 amid an administration imposed blackout in Chandigarh amid Pak shelling on border states. (Ravi Kumar/HT)(HT_PRINT)

According to an official statement here on Friday, "The Chandigarh Administration has issued directions that the employees of all the Departments/Boards/Corporations must maintain their respective headquarter or station within Chandigarh and should not leave it, till further orders."

"Any leave sanctioned earlier is hereby cancelled unless approved afresh by the Secretary concerned and that too in exceptional circumstances," it said.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has directed all the employees of state government, boards, corporations and universities not to leave their headquarter/station until further orders.

On Thursday, the Haryana government ordered that no leave will be granted to the employees working in the health department until further orders.

Tensions have escalated between the two neighbouring countries after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early on Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to the defence ministry, the Pakistani military attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj on Thursday night.