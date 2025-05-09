Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh administration cancels UT employees' leaves amid tensions with Pakistan

PTI |
May 09, 2025 03:09 PM IST

Chandigarh Administration directs all staff to stay in headquarters, barring them from leaving the city until further orders.

 The Chandigarh Administration has cancelled leaves of the UT employees in view of escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

Lights out at CHB flats in Sector 63 amid an administration imposed blackout in Chandigarh amid Pak shelling on border states. (Ravi Kumar/HT)(HT_PRINT)
Lights out at CHB flats in Sector 63 amid an administration imposed blackout in Chandigarh amid Pak shelling on border states. (Ravi Kumar/HT)(HT_PRINT)

According to an official statement here on Friday, "The Chandigarh Administration has issued directions that the employees of all the Departments/Boards/Corporations must maintain their respective headquarter or station within Chandigarh and should not leave it, till further orders."

"Any leave sanctioned earlier is hereby cancelled unless approved afresh by the Secretary concerned and that too in exceptional circumstances," it said.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has directed all the employees of state government, boards, corporations and universities not to leave their headquarter/station until further orders.

On Thursday, the Haryana government ordered that no leave will be granted to the employees working in the health department until further orders.

Tensions have escalated between the two neighbouring countries after Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early on Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to the defence ministry, the Pakistani military attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj on Thursday night.

Get India Pakistan News Live. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get India Pakistan News Live. Today's India News, Weather Today,and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Chandigarh administration cancels UT employees' leaves amid tensions with Pakistan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On