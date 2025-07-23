Chandigarh school principal shoots self with father’s licensed gun

The principal of a private school in Sector 33, Chandigarh, died by suicide by shooting self with his father’s licenced double-barrel gun at his residence on Tuesday. Police confirmed that no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The reasons behind the extreme step remain unclear.(PTI/Representative)

According to police, he locked himself inside a room before pulling the trigger. Hearing the gunshot, his family members broke open the latch of the door and rushed him to the PGIMER, where doctors declared him brought dead at 10.30 am.

The police have taken the body into custody and placed it in Sector 16 hospital’s mortuary. The post-mortem examination is scheduled for Wednesday.

“We are probing all possible angles to ascertain the reason for the suicide. So far, no clear motive has emerged,” a senior police official said. Initial investigation revealed that the deceased was depressed for some time.

On receiving the information, DSP Udaypal, crime branch in-charge Satwinder Singh, CFSL experts, and a forensic team reached the spot and collected evidence.

He was living with his wife and daughter at the time of the incident. Police said that moments before the incident, he had locked himself in the room. He then shot himself in the abdomen with the licenced gun.

Further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events.