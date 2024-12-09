Chandigarh shares data on three new laws

The Chandigarh police have registered at least 1,179 first information reports, filed charge sheets in 245 cases and got four convictions since July 1 when the three new criminal laws came into force, senior officials said on Sunday, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the successful implementation of the new justice delivery system in the Union Territory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union home minister Amit Shah visits an exhibition to see a demonstration on the implementation of three new criminal laws, in Chandigarh on December 3. (PTI)

The overhaul of the process that was envisaged while framing the three laws has been followed in all cases, director general of police SS Yadav said.

During this period, the force filed 14 zero FIRs (at least two were of rape), conducted medical examinations and submitted reports. Two cases included women who said they were raped in Delhi and another one in Andaman but did not report the matter there for fear of the accused, the officer said.

The provision of a zero FIR, which ensures registration of a case irrespective of jurisdiction, was made mandatory under the new laws.

Giving details of how the UT has adopted apps developed by the central government to help in the implementation of the new laws, Yadav said, “…the government’s Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) connects all institutions like police, court, prosecution, prison, hospital and forensics. Witness statements are being recorded virtually. They need not go to court for statements. Police need not go to hospital physically to collect post-mortems or to court for submission. Our officers are no longer submitting files in person. Another app, Nyay Shruti, ensures all hearings can be held virtually.”

Separately, senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur explained how technology has been used to implement the new laws.

“We have now notified computer terminals at five SDM offices where witnesses can come and give statements during trial. These are designated places, which are accepted by courts. While training of police personnel was the first phase, police stations have now been given 4-5 tablets to record crime scenes or save a copy of interrogation. Bandwidth of the internet has also been increased. The audio-video recording has a time stamp, which is saved in the Digi Locker and cannot be tampered with,” SSP Kaur said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh police are likely to organise an exhibition along with the Uttar Pradesh police during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj to raise awareness about how the new process saves time, involves less manpower and has better chances of ensuring justice delivery.

The exhibition will be organised on the lines of a similar demonstration held on November 3 during which PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and other senior government officials were shown implementation of the laws through one act scenes such as a crime being reported, collection of video evidence, storing it digitally, role of forensic officials, recording statements on video and courts holding trials virtually.

While DGP Yadav said the plan is under consideration, an official said senior police officers from Prayagraj will visit the UT to gather information about the implementation process.

“Chandigarh is a well-developed city with a small population. Senior police officials from Prayagraj are visiting to look at the process here. The two forces will hold a similar exhibition, where actors are playing the role of police, advocates, accused, lawyers, forensic experts, doctors and judges to enact specific scenes, explain the new process, and show the changes. In this exhibition, each process that happens right from reporting of the crime to the judgment is enacted. Kumbh is a good platform because tens of thousands of people gather there,” an official, who asked not to be named, said.

To be sure, Chandigarh has a population of less than two million and a police force with just 20 stations. In comparison, Delhi has around 200 stations and a population of nearly 30 million.

The three laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — came into effect on July 1 this year, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively. The three new laws have major changes right from investigation of crime to evidence collection, process of trial in court, stricter punishments for many offences and rights of prisoners, too.