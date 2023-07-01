Four arrested from Ambala for firing on Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

Four men were on Saturday arrested for allegedly firing at Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad ‘Raavan’ in Deoband.



The Ambala unit of Haryana Special Task Force in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested four persons near a dhaba in Shahzadpur area of Ambala. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad admitted at SBD Hospital after he was allegedly shot at by armed assailants, in Saharanpur.(ANI file)

The accused were identified as Vikas, Prashant and Lovish, all from UP's Saharanpur. The fourth accused Vikas hails from Haryana's Karnal. Aman Kumar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Ambala STF unit, said the accused were handed over to the UP Police for further probe.

Kumar added it was immediately not clear if they were staying at a hideout in Ambala or not. No weapon was recovered from them.



This comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR and took into custody three suspects for interrogation. The suspects were taken into custody after the vehicle used by attackers were recovered on Wednesday.

The police had registered a case of attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, were registered at Deoband police station.

The Bhim Army chief was travelling in an SUV when unidentified assailants opened fire on his car at Gandhi Colony in Deoband. Aazad sustained injuries and was rushed to SBD hospital for treatment.

He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday. “I was fighting for my life but the criminals are still roaming free. This can't be done without the protection of those in power...I believe that this is an acute negligence by the Government. Chief Minister has not said a word, it shows that he is protecting the criminals”, Aazad was quoted by ANI.



(With bureau inputs)

