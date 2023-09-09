Chandrababu Naidu says CID refused to show evidence: ‘prepared to sacrifice my life’

Shortly after N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in connection with an alleged multi-crore skill development corporation scam, the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister on Saturday said he has selflessly served the Telugu people and is prepared to sacrifice his life to safeguard their interests. Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

In a social media post, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo said “For the past 45 years, I have selflessly served Telugu people. I am prepared to sacrifice my life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people. No force on earth can stop me from serving Telugu people, my #AndhraPradesh and my motherland.”

Naidu was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) police in Nandyala after a minor scuffle broke out between officials and Naidu's supporters during his arrest.

The former Andhra Chief Minister has been charged under sections for criminal conspiracy, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

“It is to inform you that you have been arrested under CrPc’s Sections 120(8), 166, 167, 418, 420, 465, 468, 471, 409, 201, 109 rw 34 and 37 IPC and other sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988,” the notice issued under Section 50 (1) (2) of Criminal Procedure Code.

Naidu earlier said that the CID made the arrest without any proper information and that they refused to show him evidence.

Talking to mediapersons ahead of police taking him into custody, Naidu said, "I did not commit any malpractice or corruption. CID arrested me without any proper information and I asked them to show the evidence but they refused to show and attached my name to the FIR without my role.”

TDP leader Pattabhi Ram alleged that Naidu, a Z+ protectee, was arrested illegally by violating all protocols.

"We all know N Chandrababu Naidu has Z+ security and is protected by NSG, and there are certain protocols that need to be followed, but violating all these protocols, they (police) illegally arrested our leader," he said.

