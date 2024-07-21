Chandrababu Naidu tells party MPs to secure central funds

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday asked his party MPs to continuously follow up with the issues related to the state with the NDA government at the Centre and secure the maximum benefits to the state. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asked the MPs to follow up with the Centre on release of grants to Amaravati, Polavaram and Jal Jeevan Mission projects and implementation of promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. (PTI)

Naidu, who convened the TDP parliamentary party meeting at his residence in Amaravati, said he would delegate various subjects to each MP so that he or she could pursue the issues related to the subject with the Centre. “The MPs should follow up with the central ministries concerned and secure approvals and funds to various project related to those ministries,” he said.

He asked them to follow up with the Centre on release of grants to Amaravati, Polavaram and Jal Jeevan Mission projects and implementation of promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

“The Centre had approved setting up of a petroleum university in Visakhapatnam and also establishment of a steel plant at Kadapa. We need to take up these issues with the Centre and see that necessary funds for these projects,” he said.

Naidu asked the party MPs to counter the negative campaign on the privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant. “We shall initiate talks with the Centre on running the steel plant in effective manner by getting the captive iron ore mines allotted to it,” he said.

Among other things, the chief minister asked the TDP MPs to secure funds for the backward areas development in the state, 90% subsidy for micro-irrigation sector and incentives for industries, allotment of lands for Visakhapatnam railway zone, completion of Amaravati-Anantapur national highway and capital city outer ring road projects.

Naidu also asked the party MPs to visit their respective constituencies regularly, interact with the people and attend to their grievances. He told them to have better coordination with the leaders of the other alliance partners – Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regularly.

On the announcement of YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to hold dharna in New Delhi on Wednesday against alleged breakdown of law and order in the state, Naidu told the party MPs to just ignore the YSRCP leaders.

“Let us not bother about what Jagan is going to do. Let us focus on what we should do to counter the negative campaign,” he asserted.