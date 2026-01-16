Chandrapur election results: Congress, BJP locked in tight contest

Chandrapur election results: Congress is ahead in 30 wards and the Bharatiya Janata Party in 23 wards as of 3:31 pm in Chandrapur, as counting of votes for the Maharashtra civic elections, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is in progress. The 2,869 seats across 893 wards in Maharashtra went to polls on January 15, with the results due to be announced on Friday. (ANI)

While Congress is leading in 30 wards and the BJP in 23 wards, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has taken the lead in six wards, and others are ahead in four wards, ABP Live reported. Follow Maharashtra civic poll election results live updates

The BJP-led Mahayuti appears to be on its way to a big victory in Maharashtra, with an edge in most of the 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivali, Nashik, Thane and Navi Mumbai, among others.

According to trends, the ruling coalition is leading on over 1,400 of 2,869 seats in Maharashtra.

The 2,869 seats across 893 wards in Maharashtra went to polls on January 15, with the results due to be announced on Friday. Mumbai recorded a voter turnout of 52.94 per cent as per data shared by the State Election Commission, while Chandrapur recorded a voter turnout of 56.89 per cent.

Track BMC election results live updates The lowest polling percentage in Maharashtra, 48.64 per cent, was recorded in the Mira-Bhayandar civic body.

These civic polls also witnessed two major political reunions -- the Thackerays and the Pawars. However, these two factions appear to be falling behind as trends indicate a victory for the ruling Mahayuti.

BMC elections and exit polls BMC, Asia's richest civic body, went to polls after a three-year delay, and several political developments that saw key parties, Shiv Sena and National Congress Party (NCP), splitting into two and the BJP-led Mahayuti retaining power in the 2024 state assembly elections.

The BMC elections are seen as the most fierce battle of Mumbai as the body determines the governance of India's financial capital.

A majority mark of 114 seats of the 277 BMC seats is required for a party or an alliance to secure the victory in the elections. The BMC polls are fought together by the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) against Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS-NCP(SP) alliance and the Congress, along with its ally, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP), among others.

Most of the pollsters, including Axis MY India and Janmat exit poll, projected a comfortable win for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.