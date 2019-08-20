Live Updates: Chandrayaan-2 successfully placed in the moon orbit

Indian Space Research Agency (ISRO) successfully placed Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft into the lunar orbit around the Moon on Tuesday.

On the 30th day on its journey, scientists fired the on-board liquid engine of Chandrayaan 2 in a move called the Lunar Orbit Insertion to change its path and allowed it to enter the Moon’s orbit.

Chandrayaan 2 had entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory on August 14 after final orbit raising manoeuvre of the spacecraft was successfully carried out.

Chandrayaan 2 lifted off on July 22, onboard Isro’s most powerful launcher, the 640-tonne rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III), from the country’s only launch site Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

The lift-off was aborted an hour before its launch due to a technical glitch in its first attempt, however, a week later it was successfully launched again.

Chandrayaan-2 successfully placed in the moon orbit on Tuesday.

Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI) of #Chandrayaan2 maneuver was completed successfully today (August 20, 2019). The duration of maneuver was 1738 seconds beginning from 0902 hrs IST



08:37 am IST Reasons why countries invest to reach Moon's South Pole
Why are countries across the world investing their resources to reach the Moon's South Pole?





08:35 am IST Chairman, ISRO, will brief media today at 11:00 am
Dr. K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO will brief media today (August 20, 2019) at 1100 hrs IST on the occasion of Lunar Orbit Insertion of Chandrayaan 2





08:33 am IST All systems on board Chandrayaan2 spacecraft are performing normal The health of the spacecraft is being continuously monitored from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru with support from Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) antennas at Byalalu, near Bengaluru. All systems on board Chandrayaan2 spacecraft are performing normal, ISRO said on August 14. According to ISRO, Chandrayaan2 will shed light on a completely unexplored region of the Moon, its South Pole. “This mission will help us gain a better understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon by conducting detailed topographical studies, comprehensive mineralogical analyses, and a host of other experiments on the lunar surface,” the space agency has said.





08:32 am IST Chandrayaan 2 lifted off on July 22 Chandrayaan 2 lifted off on July 22, onboard Isro’s most powerful launcher, the 640-tonne rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III), from the country’s only launch site Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The mission carries 13 Indian scientific instruments for experiments. Imaging of rock will be done to find elements like magnesium, calcium and iron and also for signs of water. Mission will also study the exosphere of the moon. Read full story here.





08:30 am IST Two orbit manoeuvres will be performed on the lander Two orbit manoeuvres will be performed on the lander before the initiation of powered descent to make a soft landing on the lunar surface on September 7, ISRO said. Chandrayaan2 had entered the Lunar Transfer Trajectory on August 14 after final orbit raising manoeuvre of the spacecraft was successfully carried out.



