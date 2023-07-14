Home / India News / Chandrayaan-3: A timeline of India's lunar exploration

Chandrayaan-3: A timeline of India's lunar exploration

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Jul 14, 2023 11:56 AM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3 on Friday.

Here is the timeline of the moon mission as undertaken by the Indian Space Research Organisation. (Follow LIVE updates on Chandrayaan-3 launch here)

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completes the 'launch rehearsal' for Chandrayaan-3, which will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on July 14th.(Twitter/ISRO)
August 15, 2003: Then Prime Minister, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee announces the Chandrayaan programme.

October 22, 2008: Chandrayaan-1 takes off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

November 8, 2008: Chandrayaan-1 enters a Lunar Transfer Trajectory.

November 14, 2008: The Moon impact probe ejects from Chandrayaan-1 and crashes near the lunar South Pole -- confirming the presence of water molecules on Moon's surface.

August 28, 2009: End of Chandrayaan 1 programme as per ISRO.

July 22, 2019: Chandrayaan-2 launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

August 20, 2019: Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft inserted into lunar orbit.

September 2, 2019: Vikram Lander was separated while orbiting the moon in a 100kms lunar polar orbit, however, communication from the lander to the ground stations was lost at an altitude of 2.1 km from the surface of the moon.

July 14, 2023: Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft scheduled to lift off from the second launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

August 23/24, 2023: Scientists at ISRO have tentatively scheduled soft landing on the lunar surface expected to take place by August 23-24 making India join elite nations to achieve the feat

